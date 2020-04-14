Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 Offers Chance to Address Human Rights Concerns

Expand Soldiers patrol the streets in an attempt to enforce a 21 day nationwide lockdown, aimed at limiting the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Alexandra township, South Africa, March 28, 2020. © REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (New York) – Governments should take urgent action to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and care for those most affected without sacrificing human rights. In its new 40-question checklist on the Covid-19 crisis, Human Rights Watch seeks to guide governments as they respond to the challenges presented by the pandemic. The spread of the novel coronavirus, first identified…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Hamas Jails Gaza Activists for Video Chat with Israelis
~ Nigeria: Protect Most Vulnerable in COVID-19 Response
~ Greece: Free Unaccompanied Migrant Children
~ Poland: Reject New Curbs on Abortion, Sex Ed
~ More than Just China: COVID-19 May Ravage Asia
~ Human Rights Watch and the National Immigration Project of the National Lawyers Guild Letter to the Department of Homeland Security Inspector General
~ Indonesia’s ‘Religious Harmony’ Regulation Brings Anything But
~ Essential Travel in a Time of Pandemic
~ Kids in Greece are Depending on Us
~ Armed Groups in Colombia Threaten Civilians Over COVID-19 Measures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter