Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Protests, Attacks Over New Citizenship Law

Expand Indians protesting against the new citizenship law and verification policies at Shaheen Bagh, a Muslim-majority neighborhood in Delhi that became the iconic image of these protests, January 2020.   © 2020 Md Meharban (New York) – India’s discriminatory new citizenship law and policies have spurred violence against Muslims, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in December 2019 adopted the Citizenship Amendment Act, which for the first time makes religion a basis for citizenship. The act, together with a…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Guinea: Violence During Referendum
~ Cambodia: Reporter Jailed for Quoting Hun Sen on COVID-19
~ Joseph Lowery’s Example of Compassion
~ EU/Italy: Port Closures Cut Migrant and Refugee Lifeline
~ Governments should deliver effective rights-respecting responses to Covid-19
~ COVID-19’s Devastating Impact on Children
~ COVID-19 and Children’s Rights
~ Kids Talk Coronavirus
~ Myanmar’s Directives Not Enough to Protect Rohingya
~ Indonesia: Little Transparency in COVID-19 Outbreak
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter