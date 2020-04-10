Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Guinea: Violence During Referendum

Expand Police officers arrest a man during a protest against a proposed new constitution in Conakry, Guinea on November 14, 2019. © 2019 Cellou Binani/AFP via Getty Images (Nairobi) – Guinea’s security forces violently cracked down on opposition supporters in the lead up to and during the March 22, 2020 constitutional referendum and legislative elections, Human Rights Watch said today. Security forces have killed at least eight people, including two children, and wounded over 20 others. Since mid-February, security forces have also arrested scores of suspected opposition supporters, and forcibly…

