Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Poor Conditions at Pennsylvania Jail Heighten COVID-19 Concerns

Twelve people at George W. Hill Correctional Facility (GHCF) in Delaware County, Pennsylvania recently tested positive for COVID-19, raising serious concerns. Jails and prisons are incubators of infectious diseases like COVID-19, but conditions at GHCF make it particularly vulnerable to outbreaks, putting people inside and outside the facility at risk. Expand The George W. Hill Correctional Facility (GHCF) in Delaware County, Pennsylvania. © Human Rights Watch Human Rights Watch visited the jail in October 2019 as part of research into high incarceration rates across the United States…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Philippines Uses Humiliation as COVID Curfew Punishment
~ Court Orders Asthmatic Rapper Released from Federal Prison
~ How UNESCO Youth and Sport Task Force cope with COVID-19 in Southeast Asia
~ Iran: Press freedom violations recounted in real time January 2020
~ RSF calls on Trump to end attacks on journalists, encourages news outlets to assess coverage of COVID-19 briefings
~ Cambodian reporter jailed for quoting PM’s comment about Covid-19
~ Repressive laws, prosecutions, attacks… Europe fails to shield its journalists against the abuse of the COVID-19 crisis
~ Women Risk Domestic Violence During Kyrgyzstan’s Lockdown
~ Tackling Kenya’s Domestic Violence Amid COVID-19 Crisis
~ Bangladesh: Surge in violence against reporters orchestrated by local officials
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter