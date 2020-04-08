Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Somali officials cannot claim Covid-19 information monopoly, RSF and NUSOJ say

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and the National Union of Somali journalists (NUSOJ) call on the Somali authorities, including federal member states and Somaliland, to refrain from claiming a monopoly of information about the coronavirus crisis and ensure that reporters can fulfil their vital role of informing the public in a free and independent manner.Access to state-held information about the coronavirus crisis is becoming more and more difficult and closely controlled in Somalia. In Mogadishu, the federal gov

© Reporters without borders


