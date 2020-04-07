Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolivia: COVID-19 Decree Threatens Free Expression

Expand Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Áñez addresses the nation at the presidential palace in La Paz, Bolivia, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.  © 2020 AP Photo/Juan Karita (Washington, DC) – A decree the Bolivian government has issued to respond to the COVID-19 emergency includes an overly broad provision that authorities could use to prosecute those who criticize government policies, Human Rights Watch said today.   “The Bolivian government appears to be taking advantage of the pandemic to give itself the power to punish anyone who publishes information the government deems ‘incorrect,’ in…

© Human Rights Watch


