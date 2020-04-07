Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Immigration Detainees in Canada Desperate for Release, Transparency

Expand People wait in a temporary detention center in Blackpool, Quebec, August 5, 2017.  © Getty Images On April 1, Canadian authorities released several detainees from the Laval Immigration Holding Centre in Quebec. Some had gone on hunger strike to protest the lack of protection from COVID-19 in detention facilities. “We felt abandoned,” one man told Human Rights Watch. “We heard about the new measures that were being taken, like social distancing. But nothing changed for us in detention; it was like those measures were not meant for us, just for Canadians.” Canada’s quickened release of…

© Human Rights Watch -


