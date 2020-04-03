Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Americas: Human rights in the age of COVID-19: Entry #1

As we enter an uncertain and unprecedented period of modern history, Amnesty International in the Americas brings you this blog with some of the most critical threats to human rights linked to the COVID-19 pandemic across the continent. On a constant basis (unless the context overwhelms us), our researchers and campaigners will provide analysis and examples of human rights violations from Alaska to Argentina, as well as details of current and upcoming investigations in this context of upheaval.

© Amnesty International -


