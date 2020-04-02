Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Denial of justice for Daniel Pearl’s murder

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns today’s incoherent decision by a court in Karachi, in southern Pakistan, commuting the death sentence passed on the mastermind of US reporter Daniel Pearl’s murder to seven years in prison. The ruling is a shocking symbol of impunity for crimes of violence against journalists, RSF said.

