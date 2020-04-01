Winners of third Arabic writing competition on 70th anniversary of Geneva Conventions

Tolerance.ca
~ Hungary’s Authoritarian Takeover Puts European Union at Risk
~ Ethiopia: Justice Needed for Deadly October Violence
~ Somalia: Zero accountability as civilian deaths mount from US air strikes
~ Bangladesh: End Wave of COVID-19 ‘Rumor’ Arrests
~ Sierra Leone: Schools Reopen for Pregnant Girls, Teen Moms
~ Turkey/Syria: Weaponizing Water in Global Pandemic?
~ End Internet Shutdowns to Manage COVID-19
~ Greece: Nearly 2,000 New Arrivals Detained in Overcrowded, Mainland Camps
~ England Leads Way in UK after U-Turn on COVID-19 Abortion Access
~ Kazakhstan Draft Law Would Undermine Freedom of Assembly
