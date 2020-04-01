Kazakhstan Draft Law Would Undermine Freedom of Assembly

Tolerance.ca
Expand Kazakhstan's police officers push arrested protesters into a police bus during an opposition rally in Almaty, Kazakhstan, September 21, 2019.  © 2019 AP Photo/Vladimir Tretyakov Despite repeated promises by Kazakhstan’s authorities to reform the country’s restrictive protest law, on March 26, parliament rushed through the first vote on a bill that would ultimately maintain the government’s tight control over peaceful assembly. Activists in Kazakhstan have criticized the draft law and questioned the timing and rushed vote. On March 15, in response to the first reported cases of COVID-19…

© Human Rights Watch -


