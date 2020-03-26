Tolerance.ca
Mexico: Mexicans Need Accurate COVID-19 Information

Expand President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, during his visit to the Rural Hospital of Tlaxiaco municipality, on Friday, March 20, 2020. © 2020 EL UNIVERSAL/EVZ (GDA via AP Images) (New York) – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is putting the people of Mexico in grave danger with his reckless disregard for providing accurate information on the COVID-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. To date, Mexico has 370 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5 deaths. Despite the rapidly expanding spread of the virus in the country, President López Obrador refuses to follow…

© Human Rights Watch -


