Human Rights Observatory

Three Pakistani reporters catch coronavirus

NewsAfter three Pakistani TV journalists who do field reporting tested positive for Covid-19, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Pakistani media to temporarily close their bureaux for the sake of the health of their staff.The news was broken on Twitter yesterday morning and then confirmed during the day

© Reporters without borders -


