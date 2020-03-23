Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account

Expand Australian SAS search operation in Uruzgan province, Afghanistan, in May 2012. Screenshot from ABC News, Four Corners, March 16, 2020. (Sydney) – Australia’s Defence Department should reexamine previously dismissed cases of alleged summary executions and other war crimes in Afghanistan in light of new evidence, Human Rights Watch said today in a letter to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds. The March 16, 2020 episode of ABC’s Four Corners reported on possible war crimes by Australian Special Air Service Regiment (SAS) members against Afghan civilians and captured combatants in Afghanistan…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Thailand: Military conscripts face rampant harassment, beatings and sexual abuse
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO,on the occasion of the International Day of Nowruz
~ Australia: Hold Special Forces to Account
~ Message from Ms Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, on the occasion of World Water Day
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ پیام خانم اودری آزوله دبیرکل یونسکو به مناسبت روز جهانی آب 22 مارس 2020
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Access to Water Vital in COVID-19 Response
~ Come Together, now!
~ COVID-19 : UNESCO convenes Education Webinar on equity in schooling
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter