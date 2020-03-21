Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Cambodia: Environmental Activists Harassed

Expand Cambodian environmentalist Ouch Leng speaks during an interview with the Associated Press in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on February 3, 2016.  AP Photo/Elaine Kurtenbach   (Bangkok, March 21, 2020) – Cambodian authorities should end the politically motivated investigations of four environmental activists looking into illegal logging in Kratie province, Human Rights Watch said today, the International Day of Forests. The authorities should investigate a Taiwanese-Cambodian company whose employees allegedly detained the activists, including the prominent environmentalist Ouch Leng, and assaulted…

