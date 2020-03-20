Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK Bill a License for Military Crimes?

Expand Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London, March 18, 2020. © 2020 Press Association via AP Images Given the distractions of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s likely the proposed new law from Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government on overseas military operations will get far less attention than it deserves. If passed, the bill would greatly increase the risk that British soldiers who commit serious crimes will avoid justice. The proposed law, the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill, would create a “presumption…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Burkina Faso: Witness testimony confirms armed group perpetrated mass killings
~ Pandemic shakes up world’s education systems
~ Hope in the Midst of the Coronavirus
~ Uneven ‘Extremism’ Justice in Kyrgyzstan
~ Respect Rights in COVID-19 Response
~ Human Rights Dimensions of COVID-19 Response
~ Ugandans Trying to Get Home Forced to Pay for COVID-19 Quarantine
~ Exiled Tajik Activist Brutally Attacked in Lithuania
~ US: Address Impact of Covid-19 on Poor
~ Preventing discrimination against people with disabilities in COVID-19 response
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter