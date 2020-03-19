Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Amid the conflict and suffering, Yemenis’ generosity stands firm

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Platforms response to coronavirus shows that, when they want, they can
~ Helsinging Sanomat Foundation eagerly renews its support to UNESCO/Guillermo Cano World Press Freedom Prize
~ RSF calls on China to stop cracking down on voices criticizing its coronavirus management
~ UAE: Prisoners with HIV Vulnerable to Coronavirus
~ US Again Threatens International Criminal Court
~ Prominent Journalist Freed in Azerbaijan
~ US: Plan to Shut Border Endangers Asylum Seekers
~ USA: Trump administration using coronavirus pandemic to justify discriminatory ban on asylum-seekers at southern border
~ Towards the Ocean Decade: Q&A with Marie-Alexandrine Sicre, President of the Scientific Committee on Oceanic Research (SCOR)
~ Half of world’s student population not attending school: UNESCO launches global coalition to accelerate deployment of remote learning solutions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter