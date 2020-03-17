Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece: Violence Against Asylum Seekers at Border

March 17, 2020 Video Greece: End Violence Against Asylum Seekers at Border Security Forces and Unidentified Men Abuse, Strip and Summarily Deport Thousands (Athens) – Greek security forces and unidentified armed men at the Greece-Turkey land border have detained, assaulted, sexually assaulted, robbed, and stripped asylum seekers and migrants, then forced them back to Turkey, Human Rights Watch said today. Top EU officials have praised Greece’s border control measures and provided support through the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (FRONTEX). “The European Union is hiding behind a shield…

