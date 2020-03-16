Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria’s Detainees Left Even More Vulnerable to Coronavirus

Expand Locations of detention centers that were identified by multiple witnesses. Using satellite imagery, Human Rights Watch asked the victims and defectors to point out the buildings where torture took place. Former detainees and defectors corroborated the findings. Copyright info is © 2012 Human Rights Watch As countries around the world struggle to contain the Coronavirus pandemic, one cannot help but consider the ramifications of the virus for the most vulnerable among us; those detained and displaced. In Syria, where there are huge numbers of both, their situation could be catastrophic.…

© Human Rights Watch -


