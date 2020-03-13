Tolerance.ca
Coronavirus Ban Cuts Off US Vets from Families

Expand A sign about traveling greets incoming patients at the the US Department of Veterans Affairs Pittsburgh Healthcare System University Drive campus, March 10, 2020. © 2020 Andrew Rush/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP This week the United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a “no visitors” policy at its 134 nursing homes in response to the spread of the coronavirus, a decision that cuts off its annual 40,000-plus residents from families and friends.  The risk to older people who get COVID-19 is serious and there is still much uncertainty about the disease. But this blanket…

