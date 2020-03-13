Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
China’s Neighbors Respect Rights to Combat Coronavirus

Expand People wearing masks, attend a vigil for Chinese doctor Li Wenliang, in Hong Kong, February 7, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Kin Cheung As the coronavirus sweeps the world, some commentators are praising the Chinese government’s heavy-handed approach to the crisis and contrasting that with democratic countries’ “failure” to take strong measures. But we should not be fooled by Chinese authorities’ trumpeting their achievement – their version of events rests at least in part on censorship and a cover-up of the outbreak. Beijing has swept under the rug the suffering of people who lacked access…

