Weinstein Rape Sentence in US Boosts #MeToo Movement

Expand Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for his rape trial in New York, February 20, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File A Manhattan judge this week sentenced the Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault. Handing down a sentence appropriate for the harm Weinstein caused is significant.  This level of accountability – not one that rape survivors can typically expect – sends a strong message to the women he assaulted, other perpetrators, and the broader #MeToo movement. The initial public accusations against Weinstein in…

© Human Rights Watch -


~ International ocean science project strengthens North-West African countries’ capacity to sustainably use marine resources
~ Global conference on press freedom postponed due to COVID-19
~ Targeted for Going to School in Cameroon
~ UK School Closures Could Leave Children Hungry
~ US: COVID-19 Threatens People Behind Bars
~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence
~ ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
