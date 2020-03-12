Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: COVID-19 Threatens People Behind Bars

Expand Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health, speaks in the briefing room of the White House in Washington, Monday, March, 9, 2020, about the coronavirus outbreak as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Vice President Mike Pence, and Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, listen.  © 2019 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster (Washington, DC) – Authorities in the United…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Morocco/Western Sahara: Video Captured Police Violence
~ ICRC welcomes the ratification of the Kampala Convention by Somalia
~ If China really considers web surveillance “against human rights”, it must stop spying on journalists
~ US State Department Again Ignores Women’s Reproductive Rights
~ Human Rights Council Should Take Action on Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and India
~ RSF opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game
~ Reporters Without Borders (RSF) opens “The Uncensored Library” – The digital home of Press Freedom within a global computer game.
~ Kyrgyzstan: Women’s Activists Detained
~ Chinese Social Justice Activist ‘Disappeared’
~ Murder Trial for El Salvador Transgender Woman to Proceed
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter