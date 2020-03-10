Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Submission by Human Rights Watch to the Committee on the Rights of the Child Concerning Vietnam

This submission focuses on the topic of violence and discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) youth, the protection of students, teachers, and schools during time of armed conflict, and violence against children. It proposes issues and questions that Committee members may wish to raise with the government.  LGBT Youth (Articles 2, 13, 17, 19, 24, 28 and 29) Verbal harassment and bullying Human Rights Watch has documented discrimination and violence against LGBT youth at home and at school between 2018 and 2019. Pervasive yet incorrect myths about sexual orientation…

© Human Rights Watch -


