Human Rights Observatory

European Union: Charles Michel tells RSF he will be “a partner for press freedom”

NewsEuropean Council President Charles Michel undertook to defend press freedom and help ensure respect for democratic guarantees online during a meeting yesterday with Christophe Deloire, the secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), who briefed Michel about RSF’s Information and Democracy Initiative (I&D Initiative).The role that the European Council can play in defending press freedom and, more broadly, democracy in Europe and the world was the key issue discussed at yesterday’s meeting in Brussels between Mi

© Reporters without borders -


