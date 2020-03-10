Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Greece/EU: Allow New Arrivals to Claim Asylum

March 10, 2020 Video Greece/EU: Allow New Arrivals to Claim Asylum New Arrivals Held on Navy Boat (Athens) – Greece’s decision to detain more than 450 people on a naval vessel and refuse to allow them to lodge asylum claims flagrantly violates international and European law, Human Rights watch said today. The action may amount to an arbitrary deprivation of liberty. “The refusal to allow people in its custody to seek asylum and the open threat to send them back to their persecutors flies in the face of the legal obligations Greece has agreed to and the values and principles it claims to represent,”…

