Human Rights Observatory

Newspaper editor kidnapped on Baghdad street

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an immediate investigation into newspaper editor Tawfik Al-Tamimi’s abduction as he was leaving home to go to work this morning in Baghdad. Unidentified individuals forced him to get into their car and then drove off. The editor of the newspaper Al-Sabah had posted a message on Facebook two days ago expressing concern about the

© Reporters without borders -


