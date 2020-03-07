Tolerance.ca
Interview: What’s Happening to Refugees in Greece

Expand Greek soldiers guard the Kastanies border gate at the Greek-Turkish border, February 29, 2020. © 2020 AP/Giannis Papanikos How has the situation on Lesbos changed since your last visit? When I was here in 2016, I couldn’t imagine things being worse. We saw a lawless situation in Moria refugee camp. There were around 6,000 people in the camp, which has capacity for 3,000. Now it’s more than 20,000 people. What’s shocking is that this is part of the European Union. This is an island where Europeans vacation, and a short distance away on this same beautiful island is what is called a “hot…

