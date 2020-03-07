Tolerance.ca
Open Letter by 85 Organizations Regarding Rights Violations of Refugees

"Protect our laws and humanity!"  Related Content joint_statement85_organizations_greece.pdf Open Letter by 85 Organizations To: Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli President of the European Council, Charles Michel President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen Athens, 6 March 2020 – The undersigned organisations are deeply concerned about recent developments at the Evros border and the Aegean islands where people are stranded at the borders of Europe, instrumentalized for political purposes, and subject to…

