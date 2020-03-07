Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF urges Taiwan to amend a regulation restricting the possibility to report on suicide cases

NewsRSF urges the Taiwanese Ministry of Health and Welfare to amend a regulation that, if adopted, would prevent media from covering suicide cases.On Tuesday March 10th, the Ministry of Health and Welfare of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will close the public consultation on the enforcement rules of the

