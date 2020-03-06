Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan

Expand Women from more than forty South Sudanese womens organizations carry placards during a march through the city to express the frustration and suffering that women and children face in Juba, South Sudan on December 9, 2017.   © STEFANIE GLINSKI/AFP/Getty Images   The United Nations Human Rights Council should keep pressure on South Sudan to address ongoing rights abuses and the need for accountability. Next Monday, the Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan will brief the council on its most recent report which documents continuing human rights abuses and impunity for widespread atrocities…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ UNESCO and the Mexican Government reaffirm their commitment to supporting investigative journalism
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter