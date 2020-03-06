Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Kashmir sees surge in intimidation of journalists, violation of sources

NewsAfter yet another example yesterday of intimidation of journalists by Indian security forces in the northern state of Jammu and Kashmir, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is providing a summary of recent cases of police harassment of media personnel and violation of the confidentiality of their sources in the Kashmir Valley.In yesterday afternoon’s incident, police summarily confiscated the cameras and phones of two TV reporters, Qayoom Khan of CNN News 18 and Qisar Mir of

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ A crucial moment for women’s rights in Afghanistan
~ Grim news from Kyrgyzstan on domestic violence
~ UN rights body should reject misuse of “deradicalization” agenda as pretext for violations
~ Submission to the Committee on the Rights of the Child’s review of Canada
~ Submission to the UN Special Rapporteur on the right to education’s consultation on the cultural dimension of the right to education
~ UN Human Rights Council Should Ensure Continued and Enhanced Monitoring of the Human Rights Situation in Nicaragua
~ Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained
~ China: Tibetan Children Denied Mother-Tongue Classes
~ ICC Greenlights Afghanistan Investigation
~ Renew Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter