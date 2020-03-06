Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Interview: Libya’s Chaos Explained

Expand Map of Libya  © Human Rights Watch Libya began descending into chaos after Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. Could you summarize the complex situation in Libya today? The latest conflict started in April 2019, when an armed group in eastern Libya called the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by commander Khalifa Hiftar – a former general in the Libyan army under Muammer Gaddafi – launched an offensive against Tripoli. Currently, there are two entities calling themselves “the government” in Libya. One, based in Tripoli, is the Government of National Accord (GNA), formed in 2016 by…

