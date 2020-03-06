Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

NGOs' Urgent Call to Action: EU Member States Should Commit to the Emergency Relocation of Unaccompanied Children from the Greek Islands

Our Call to Action  Related Content ngos_call_for_children_relocation.pdf We, the undersigned organizations, jointly call on the governments of European Union (EU) Member States to immediately commit to the emergency relocation of unaccompanied children from the Greek islands to other European countries, giving precedence to existing family links and the best interests of the child. Action is all the more urgent in light of the escalating violence on Lesbos[i] and as increased arrivals to the islands could lead to further deterioration of the dangerous conditions in the camps.[ii] Over 1,800 unaccompanied…

