The pandemic has lasted for more than a year now. Nowadays, there are vaccines available in limited supply throughout Canada. Nevertheless, the pandemic negative impacts could have been limited if N95 respirators would have always been used in hospitals and senior homes. Canadian public health authorities took too long to recognize that the novel coronavirus infects people through aerosols. The public health message was focused too much on hand washing. Even though, fomite transmission is possible, it is very unlikely because the main driver of SARS COV 2 transmission is airborne. Thus, proper N95 respirators are essential protective gears in the battle against the novel coronavirus. Nevertheless, Quebec became the only place in North America and perhaps in the World to prohibit the use of N95 masks in healthcare centers and in senior homes. As a though, more than 30,000 Quebec healthcare workers were infected by the new pathogen. Nowadays, several health experts around the World recommend that the general population wears N95 respirators instead of wearing face coverings. Canada has to ensure Canadians have confidence in the vaccines; the vaccine rollout is the key to end the pandemic.

To begin with, the Quebec chief scientist, Dr. Horacio Arruda, ordered the use of surgical masks instead of using N95 and N99 respirators. In March 2020, CBC Radio Canada’s Enquête reveals that the provincial chief scientist prevented several healthcare workers from wearing proper PPEs: “Arruda had already gone in a totally opposite direction on June 8 he issues a government order that prohibits the n95 outside the medical interventions generating aerosols.” (free translation) This means healthcare workers could not protect themselves against SARS COV 2 viral particles; as a result, 30,000 healthcare workers caught SARS COV 2 during the second wave. The Province of Quebec preferred implementing a curfew that costs between $1 to $2 billion instead of investing in N95 masks. In contrast, the Province of Ontario provided N95 respirators to nurses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. This partly explains why Ontario better managed the pandemic than Quebec in 2020. According to Radio Canada’s Enquête, Quebec is the only Canadian province and place in North America that prohibited the use of N95 respirators in healthcare settings. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the use of N95 respirators if a worker provides medical care to a person who might have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

In late January 2021, some Harvard University health experts recommend the use of N95 respirators by everyone instead of wearing procedure masks and face covers. As a result, health experts now think people need to be empowered in the battle against SARS COV 2. Everyone deserves to wear the proper PPEs in the community if they want to. The novel pathogen is mainly spread through aerosols rather than by touching surfaces. Canadian public health officials could have unintentionally misled people by only on focusing on hand washing; thus, people did not think that the novel virus was mainly airborne. The CDC has not found any case of someone being infected by touching a surface. Besides, Austria made mandatory in late January the use of FFP2 masks, similar to n95 respirators, in public transits and shops.

Furthermore, some health experts suggest the Public Health Agency of Canada to advise every Canadian to wear N95 respirators. Nevertheless, the national agency claims that a three-layer face covering is good enough. Nowadays, Vitacore Industries, a Burnaby based business, could supply the general population with N95 masks. In short, they hope Canadian manufacturers could produce enough respirators for everyone. Nevertheless, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief scientist, does not recommend the widespread use of highly effective protective masks. However, SARS COV 2 is highly infectious and people could highly benefit from the use of n95 respirators rather than face covers.

Finally, Canadian governments should suggest Canadians to wear proper PPEs. They have tried several public health measures, like the curfew and closing non essential shops, but these measures did not stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. The Province of Quebec implemented a curfew that did not have any impact on the contagion. The Public Health Agency of Canada encouraged provincial governments implement new lockdown measures. Depending on the province, people were fined thousands of dollars for social gatherings. In sum, Canadians have made sacrifices for more than a year now, but the CBC Radio Canada’s Enquête reveals that the Quebec government failed to provide N95 and N99 respirators to healthcare workers. Several Canadian public health agencies have taken several months to recognize that SARS COV 2 is a highly infectious airborne virus. Besides, the pandemic could be stopped if everyone is provided highly effective N95 respirators. Nowadays, Canadians have access to highly safe and effective vaccines, but Canadian health authorities must make sure that Canadians trust the vaccines. There are currently four approved COVID vaccines by Health Canada such as: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, and Oxford AstraZeneca. Accordingly, the Province of Alberta allows citizens to choose their preferred vaccines because a vaccine is a personal choice. However, this is the only province to give a choice between several vaccines. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney told the media in early March 2021: "I've been clear with our health officials here that people must have a choice, partly to reflect their conscientious concerns that they may have on those ethical issues." As a result, Alberta wants to building up some vaccine confidence to ensure the proper vaccine rollout. Moreover, the Government of Canada has started to supply hundreds of thousands vaccine doses every week.

March 28, 2021