What is the Real Purpose of the Quebec Curfew?

In early January, the CAQ government has ordered a curfew over the entire province of Quebec. This was supposed to last for a month, but this uncommon measure could last until the summer. The CAQ government manipulated the population by telling them that a new measure will only last for a month. The 28 day challenge had lasted for several months and now the curfew, which was supposed to last four weeks, could be enforced until the summer. In short, the CAQ government distrusts Quebecers, they do not empower people like responsible citizens. Besides, the ruling party takes advantage of very weak opposition parties in the provincial legislature to enforce harsh health measures, such as the curfew, which is not based on science. These draconian measures create a bad precedent because in years to come, governments could use future emergencies to govern outside of the constitutional frameworks which protect rights and freedoms in Canada. The CAQ government has used some measures to trigger a kind of social psychosis as an “electroshock therapy” by ordering a curfew and by banning the sale of non essential items. In sum, the Legault government did not trust people; the CAQ wanted to make people realize that the pandemic was a serious matter. In contrast, the Legault government failed to provide n95 masks to healthcare workers, did not deploy the rapid test kits throughout the province, did not inform people, as soon as the United States Government provided the information to the news broadcasters in March 2020, that the novel coronavirus was mainly spread through aerosols.

To begin with, a curfew has very been rarely used by governments, usually curfews are ordered to quell social unrest, not during a health crisis. Gina Kolata wrote late January 2021 in the New York Times “A curfew requires people to be indoors during certain hours. It is often used to quell social unrest.” Therefore, a curfew is not meant to be used as a public health measure unless there is a social unrest during a health crisis which has not been the case neither in Canada nor in Europe. Moreover, Maria Polyakova, an economist at Stanford University, argued that a curfew is useless: “Assuming that nightclubs and such are already closed down anyway, for instance, prohibiting people from going for a walk around the block with their family at night is unlikely to reduce interactions.” This means a curfew has no impact on SARS COV 2 transmission when nightclubs are closed. Besides, a curfew could trigger an increase of indoor spread because people gather indoor rather than outdoor where there is a low to none rate of infections. Gina Kolata added: “One study…analyzed data from Hunan Province, in China, at the start of the outbreak. Curfews and lockdown measures, the researchers concluded, had a paradoxical effect: These restrictions reduced the spread within the community, but raised the risk of infection within households, reported Kaiyuan Sun, a postdoctoral fellow at the National Institutes of Health, and his colleagues.” Therefore, the curfew, has contributed to the rise of cases of the novel coronavirus in certain circumstances.

Furthermore, Canadian Prime Minister William Lyon Mackenzie King limited the sale of unessential goods to trigger a collective psychosis during World War 2. He wanted that Canadians take the war efforts seriously. For instance, in Episode 11 of an Épopée en Amérique (1997), Canadian historian Jacques Lacoursière described how the King government created a certain collective psychosis during World War 2: “battles in Europe and also to the inhabitants from Great Britain the government goes so far as to impose the rationing on many unnecessary products to show Canadians that we must make an effort that war Exist in short to create a certain psychosis” (Free Translation). From late 2020 until early 2021, the Manitoba and Quebec governments prevented people from buying non essential goods. Strangely, someone could not buy a coffee maker. Mandatory masks and plexiglass are health measures that effectively prevented the spread of the novel coronavirus in stores and malls. Thus, prohibiting businesses from selling non essential items was only to wake up Canadians about the pandemic; this measure had no impact to stop the spread of the deadly pathogen. Also, the Quebec government implemented a curfew claiming that a partial lockdown with a curfew can drop COVID cases down. These two political strange tactics created a sense of psychosis in the province; people started to be scared.

In addition, the purpose of the curfew is to trigger an electroshock among Quebecers. Aaron Derfel, a Montreal Gazette columnist, wrote in January 2021: “The Premier compared the curfew to “electroshock therapy” that reduces the number of social contacts between people — a source of the widespread community transmission. Those flouting the curfew risk fines by police ranging from $1,000 to $6,000.” The curfew was not meant to decrease new cases in Quebec, but this was an attempt to increase people’s adherence to public health measures. The CAQ government used the curfew to manipulate people to keep them believing in the government message on the pandemic. Nonetheless, the Quebec government has a lack of consistency because measures often change. In May 2020, Premier Francois Legault told people that Quebec should acquire natural herd immunity in order to end the health crisis while Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau warned Canadians that natural immunity was not an option because the virus was too dangerous. From that point, Quebecers started to be confused with the public health message, besides people could not understand why n95 masks were not provided to healthcare and senior home workers. The government mistakes made people to distrust government official, to stop perceive the virus as a threat, and not understanding how they could effectively protect themselves from the novel coronavirus.

Furthermore, a curfew infringes several rights and freedoms protected by the Canadian Constitution. Stéphane Beaulac, a University of Montreal law professor, worries about the legal impact of the curfew: “The legacy in the long run will be that during good times, under normal circumstances, governments respect fundamental rights but when the going gets rough, individual rights and the Charters can be ignored….It curbs the progress made since the Second World War which values the legal protection of individual rights.” Hence, the curfew is a dangerous path for the safeguard of civil liberties.

Besides, many Canadians feared that other provinces than Quebec implement a curfew order. Nonetheless, Ontario Premier Doug Ford described the curfew as a lack of trust between a provincial government and the citizens. In January 2021, he told the Global News: “I have never been in favour of a curfew…that's [the curfew is] …a hard, hard, lockdown…because I believe in the people of Ontario and as soon as you tell the people of Ontario you've lost trust and we're going to have police chasing you down the street when you're driving. That's it, it's game over. You might as well throw in the white flag. Everyone's been working together for the Last 10, 11 months going, going through tremendous…strain on on everyone but the last thing I've ever believed in Ever is having a curfew that when you pull out of your driveway after eight o'clock the police are chasing down the street, I just do not believe in that”. The Premier argued that everyone has been working together and Canadians must be united. In short, the governments must trust people and a curfew is not in the spirit of the collective trust. Hence, the CAQ government does not trust Quebecers which convinced the Quebec Premier to advise the Lieutenant Governor to sign a curfew order.

As well, a curfew was not only implemented in Canada, but also in the Netherlands. The Dutch government made a curfew throughout the Netherlands despite popular disapproval. The Dutch curfew led to major riots which was not surprising because the Dutch people remembered the WW2 curfews. According to Euronews Now, only 42% of Dutch people supported the curfew in late February. 92% of Dutch abide by it to avoid heavy fines. Euronews reported in late February that the curfew did not slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Still, the curfew will be very expense and the Legault government keeps this unnecessary measure despite it has had impact over the spread of COVID 19. The Quebec curfew could cost the Province of Quebec up to $2 billion according to CBC Radio Canada. Besides, the Quebec real GDP shrunk by 5.3% in 2020 which is a catastrophe according to the Journal de Montréal. Likewise, the overall Canadian GDP dropped by 5.1% during the pandemic year. As a result, the curfew is simply a waste of financial resources in dire needs of restoring public finance and restarting the economy. This $2 billion spent on the curfew could have rather been invested in vaccine plant constructions and in the large-scale production of n95 masks.

Finally, we now know that the Quebec curfew has had no impact on the case drops because new cases have dropped Worldwide at the same time. This reveals the curfew is not an effective measure. Above and beyond, is one of the very rare places in the World under a curfew order. Nevertheless, the CAQ government can adopt measure without giving any scientific justification based on personal feelings rather than proven scientific measures. In sum, the true purpose of the curfew is to create a collective psychosis in order to make people realize that they ought to take the pandemic seriously and that everyone has to strictly follow to public health measures. Besides, the curfew can distract people from scrutinizing government actions. The CAQ government has not provided proper PPEs in hospitals and senior homes which were the epicenters of the novel coronavirus. Quebec has had most of Canada’s cases throughout 2020. Therefore, the curfew is a great tool to focus the public attention on public health measures rather than the CAQ management of the health crisis. Overall, the curfew allows Premier Legault to get some support from news providers because people have time to watch TV at night. This also creates a social psychosis which push people to be in a state of crisis to avoid social contacts. The Canadian Prime Minister and first ministers have worked very hard on public relations and images. Premier Legault used the curfew to distract public attention away from the government disastrous pandemic response in hospital and senior homes. The CAQ government, throughout provincial decrees, preferred manipulating people through very harsh public measures rather than empowering them to protect themselves with n95 masks, to keep society working in virus proof environments, and to encourage them to strengthen their immune systems through sports, and in investing in large scale productions of n95 masks and vaccines. The CAQ government and the Government of Canada should have implemented the least restrictive measures possible, nowadays, they should empower citizens to protect themselves rather than enforcing public health measures that are unconstitutional like the curfew.

March 26, 2021