The Emergency Powers Should Respect Rights and Freedoms

Ronald Reagan warned that government craves for power at the expense of individual liberty. President Reagan, a famous defender of classical liberalism, once said. ¨As government expands, liberty contracts.¨ Nowadays, governments from around the World have used national emergency powers to go beyond their constitutional duties. A constitution is the supreme law of a nation; it cannot be infringed unless extraordinary circumstances push a government to go beyond the constitutional limits. For that reason, every constitution has loopholes to allow government to get extra powers to deal with national and regional emergencies. These exceptional powers are provided by invoking a state of emergency which allows a government to implement measures and actions that are normally unconstitutional to respond to a regional or national emergency. The purpose of a state of emergency is to protect the lives of people. Nevertheless, some governments might use a state of emergency to suspend constitutional rights for the need of the ruling party. The COVID pandemic has lasted for more than a year now, governments have had enough time to end the pandemic. Unfortunately, several governments still impose several radical lockdown measures on their citizens. Vaccines and masks are now available and global data show that new COVID cases are dropping which could be a proof that the pandemic will end soon. Thus, we can now question the legitimacy of lockdown measures because most of these measures cannot stop the novel pathogen. Several Canadian lockdown measures turned out to be arbitrary and irrational. On the other hand, South African and U.S. Courts claim that COVID measures are unconstitutional and they infringe the rights and freedoms of people. The best way to end the pandemic is that governments trust people, educate them about to prevent SARS COV 2 infections, to provide them PPEs, and to adapt the social and economic activities to the new, but temporally, normal. People need to be empowered to follow public health measures that have been recognized to work, but these measures ought to respect rights and freedoms while being effective at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus. Humankind will be victorious over SARS COV 2 if everyone participates in war against the novel pathogen, but this victory can still be possible by respecting everyone’s rights and freedoms; public trust is at the core of the end of the pandemic.

To begin with, Canadian law provides some restrictions to the use of national and public health emergencies. Canada is constitutional monarchy ruled by the 1982 Constitutional Act and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau, a fighter for Canadian liberalism, introduced the Canadian Charter as follow in 1982: ¨ We now have a Charter which defines the kind of country in which we wish to live, and guarantees the basic rights and freedoms which each of us shall enjoy as a citizen of Canada. ¨ Canadian rights and freedoms are paramount in Canadian society; they cannot be infringed by neither the Parliament nor by the provincial legislatures without serious reasons. McCarthy Tetrault, a law firm, reveals that the Charter ¨requires governments to impose only reasonable limits on Canadians’ constitutional rights, and allows legislatures to enact laws beyond those limits only in limited circumstances and for limited periods. ¨ Therefore, neither the provinces nor the Government of Canada can infringe the rights and freedoms of Canadians without good reason. Nevertheless, the 2020-2021 pandemic led some provinces to use drastic measures to the fight pandemic. For instance, the Province of Quebec implemented a curfew which does not have any impact on the spread of the virus because it is impossible for someone to catch SARS COV 2 while walking outside. Nowadays, some people are suing the province the Province to get their rights and freedoms respected by the Province.

On the other hand, the next global challenge might be the safeguard of rights and freedoms throughout the World. Former President Nelson Mandela once said: ¨to deny people their human rights is to challenge their very humanity. ¨ In Canada, the Province of Quebec implemented an unconstitutional curfew along with a 28-day Lockdown challenge that has been lasting since October. Besides, several provinces shutdown businesses which could impoverish the nation. In several regions, people cannot go to gyms and play sports which could be very helpful to strengthen the immune systems in times of a pandemic.

In addition, Canadian rights and freedoms is the achievement of long-lasting Constitutional traditions, legal precedents, rights, and freedoms dating back to the 1215 Magna Carta, and the dream of a visionary, Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau. Pierre E. Trudeau has worked all his life to give Canada a charter of rights and freedoms. He believed that ¨individual citizens should be guaranteed rights that are in a label and secondly that that by defining Canadians through a common allegiance to a charter with Rights and Freedoms that to be a better sense of nation of what a nation was…¨ He thought that this charter would make Canada a better and more just society. This dream became reality when Canadian rights and freedoms were enshrined in the national constitution of Canada in 1982. The pandemic has been used by governments to infringe rights and freedoms of Canadians. We need to protect individual liberties in these uncertain times. The best way to fight a pandemic is to empower people, to educate them about how to prevent SARS COV 2 transmissions, and to give them n95 masks which are highly effective. Governments should empower people to fight the novel coronavirus.

In late April 2020, the Montreal Gazette revealed that Quebec Lieutenant Governor Michel Doyon said that the pandemic ¨will be dangerous for democracy because governments are exercising powers that are very, very rigourous…dictators do not give birth to themselves…they are born by citizens who want to be protected by presidents or heads of state.¨ In short, this about time rights and freedoms be safeguarded against by courts and governments. People need to be told how to protect themselves against the novel coronavirus; social and economic activities need to resume while being adapted to stop the novel coronavirus.

Nevertheless, some courts found ruled that some lockdown measures violated rights and freedoms. For instance, the State of Pennsylvania lockdown was found unconstitutional by a federal judge in Autumn 2020. U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV ruled that: ¨The Constitution cannot accept the concept of a ‘new normal,’ where the basic liberties of the people can be subordinated to open-ended emergency mitigation measures…In an emergency, even a vigilant public many let down its guard over its constitutional liberties only to find that liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup and that restrictions – while expedient in the face of an emergency situation – may persist long after immediate danger has passed.¨ The Federal Judge uphold the importance of rights and freedoms, he ruled that constitutional liberties must be protected, he warned that lost liberties could be hard to regain after the pandemic. Thus, people have to be vigilant when governments invoke emergency powers. As a result, Judge Stickman IV ruled against the State of Pennsylvania lockdown measures in order to defend and protect the rights and freedoms of residents of Pennsylvania. Lockdown measures violated the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Besides, the due process and equal protection clauses of the 14th Amendment were violated by the State’s emergency measures. As a result, Judge William Stickman IV found out that limits on outdoor gatherings, stay-at-home order, and business shutdown orders were unconstitutional. The judge saw some discrimination in the application of the limits of gatherings. The stay-at-home order was found unconstitutional while serving the government interests, this type of measure was found too restrictive and the CDC guidelines provided less restrictive measures to the State. The Court felt uneasy about shutting non essential businesses, the Court considered that the State defined essential businesses through arbitrary definitions. Non essential businesses could not challenge their classification. In sum, the Court declared most lockdown measures as unconstitutional because several measures were arbitrary, business shutdown violated the due process rights, the stay-at-home order violated the substantive due process rights, and the limit on gatherings violated the First Amendment rights.

As well, a South African High Court ruled in June 2020 that some of the lockdown measures were unconstitutional and invalid. The Court said that there was a lack of rationality behind the measures. The judgement revealed that: ¨The regulations... in a substantial number of instances are not rationally connected to the objectives of slowing the rate of infection or limiting the spread thereof. ¨ This means that the regulations implemented by the government cannot slow the rate of infection or limit its spread. Judge Norman said that it was wrong to allow people to go to funerals, but not allowing people to earn their livelihoods by street trading. The Court ruled that the government must respect the bill of rights even in the event of a pandemic. There need be a balance between the government goals and rights of South Africans. The Court found out to be government actions as irrational regarding lockdown measures.

Finally, the Pennsylvania and South African legal precedents could apply to Canada as a proof that states of emergencies are unconstitutional and they unreasonably infringe individual freedoms. national and regional governments had an entire year to end the pandemic. Besides, lockdown measures are meant to be temporarily which means for a very short period of time. Emergency powers should never be used longer than needed. Nevertheless, several Canadian provinces have renewed on a continuous basis their public emergency powers for more than a year. This type of government decision could be easily challenged in court. Above and beyond, there is a lockdown fatigue throughout Canada. Canadian governments have implemented some irrational measures like the Quebec curfew and limiting outdoor sports. Several provinces shutdown gyms and prohibited team sports which does not make sense because sports help people to strengthen their immune systems. A curfew cannot prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus because SARS COV 2 cannot spread outdoor. These are just few examples of some of the government measures that make no sense in a free and democratic society. In contrast, some Courts, like in the State of Pennsylvania and South African, ruled that some of the lockdown measures were unconstitutional because they infringe rights and freedoms of people, and some measures are simply irrational and arbitrary. In Canada, there are some pending court challenges, but no court ruling in favour of individual rights has been made yet. Elected officials, courts, and interest groups should question the legitimacy of some of the measures, because rights and freedoms should be protected. SARS COV 2 is a deadly virus, people need to be protected, but now they have tools to protect themselves like the vaccines and n95 masks. Nowadays, the government role should be to educate people on how to protect themselves against novel coronavirus and it should be to adapt social and economic activities to the pandemic. Governments have had more than a year to end the pandemic, now citizens should get some rights back like going to the gyms, museums, having no curfew, playing sports, and participating in outdoor team sport. Education is much better than fines, governments should cancel all fines. British philosopher wrote in On Liberty: ¨Genius can only breathe freely in an atmosphere of freedom. ¨ Only the genius of humankind will revolve the 2020-2021 crisis, governments must empower people.

March 4, 2021