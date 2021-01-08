Massachusetts AFL-CIO Commends President-Elect Joe Biden's Nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor Secretary

BOSTON - The Massachusetts AFL-CIO commends President-Elect Joe Biden for his nomination of Martin J. Walsh to the position of Secretary of the Department of Labor. Walsh, a union member, served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1997 to 2014 and has served as the Mayor of Boston since 2014. If confirmed by the Senate, Walsh would be the first union member to serve as Secretary of Labor in 50 years.

“Marty Walsh is a champion of working people and is a perfect pick to lead the Department of Labor,” said Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Steven A. Tolman. “From my time working side by side with Marty Walsh both in the legislature and as the President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, I have seen the unmatched level of care and passion he brings to fighting for working people every day. His service and record as a dedicated labor leader, legislator, and Mayor of Boston provides overwhelming evidence that he will be a terrific Secretary of Labor.”



When he arrives at the Department of Labor, Secretary Walsh will fight hard to reverse the destructive, anti-worker policies enacted over the past four years, providing further evidence of Joe Biden’s promise of being the “strongest labor president” in American history. We know that Marty Walsh will bring his unique experience and skillset to the Dept. of Labor and will lead the charge for a brighter tomorrow for all Americans across the United States.

Jan. 8, 2021