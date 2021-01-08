Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Press Release

Massachusetts AFL-CIO Commends President-Elect Joe Biden's Nomination of Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor Secretary

Share this article

BOSTON - The Massachusetts AFL-CIO commends President-Elect Joe Biden for his nomination of Martin J. Walsh to the position of Secretary of the Department of Labor. Walsh, a union member, served in the Massachusetts House of Representatives from 1997 to 2014 and has served as the Mayor of Boston since 2014. If confirmed by the Senate, Walsh would be the first union member to serve as Secretary of Labor in 50 years. 

“Marty Walsh is a champion of working people and is a perfect pick to lead the Department of Labor,” said Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Steven A. Tolman. “From my time working side by side with Marty Walsh both in the legislature and as the President of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO, I have seen the unmatched level of care and passion he brings to fighting for working people every day. His service and record as a dedicated labor leader, legislator, and Mayor of Boston provides overwhelming evidence that he will be a terrific Secretary of Labor.”

When he arrives at the Department of Labor, Secretary Walsh will fight hard to reverse the destructive, anti-worker policies enacted over the past four years, providing further evidence of Joe Biden’s promise of being the “strongest labor president” in American history. We know that Marty Walsh will bring his unique experience and skillset to the Dept. of Labor and will lead the charge for a brighter tomorrow for all Americans across the United States. 

*****

The role of the Massachusetts AFL-CIO is to serve as the unified voice of over 800 local unions and 400,000 organized workers in the Commonwealth, and to be a voice for all working people, those in unions and those not yet organized. Our mission is to improve the lives of working families—by working for economic, social and racial justice in the workplace, in our communities, our state and in our nation. Our vision is of a fair and just society that benefits all working people, not a system that’s rigged in favor of the wealthy few. Formed in 1887 as the Massachusetts branch of the American Federation of Labor, and later chartered by the national AFL-CIO in 1958, the Massachusetts AFL-CIO is a union of unions, dedicated to achieving a better quality of life for working families in our commonwealth. 

Jan. 8, 2021


Comment on this article!

Postings are subject to the terms and conditions of Tolerance.ca®.
Your name:
Email
Heading:
Message:
More
~ “Brave any way... our way!” 39th Day of Action on Sexual Violence against Women
~ English School Boards will not reopen schools on May 11
~ Indonesian Sufism rejects radical Islam
~ Kanata has been cancelled. Producers withdraw financial support
~ Ian Black Speaks at the Gelber Center April 19, 2018
~ Montreal Municipal Election 2017. Is Municipal Democracy Possible? Can we really fight City Hall?
~ Book Launch Honouring Gandhi's Anniversary. McGill professor of comparative religion unravels the leader's little known spiritual life
~ RCMP Arrests Two Individuals for Terrorism-related Charges
~ Academic Freedom. An international conference to be held in Montreal
~ Canada Closes Embassy in Iran and Expels Iranian Diplomats
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter